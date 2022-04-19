Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHYHY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.89.

CHYHY opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

