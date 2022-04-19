Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHYHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.89.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

