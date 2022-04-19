ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDXC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of CDXC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 313,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

