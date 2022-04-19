Chubb (CB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $211.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.56 and a 200 day moving average of $197.18. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.