CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,671,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CI Financial by 597.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 962,392 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in CI Financial by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 847,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,301,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CI Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 30,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

