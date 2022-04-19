Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cielo stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.41. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $562.95 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

