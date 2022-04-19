Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $206,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 818.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 9,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Cigna by 16.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average of $226.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

