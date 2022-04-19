Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CI opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average of $226.08.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.
Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cigna (CI)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.