CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Insider David Robinson Sells 1,489 Shares

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM – Get Rating) insider David Robinson sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($16.18), for a total value of A$32,758.00 ($24,086.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CIMIC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIMIC Group Limited provides engineering-led construction, mining, services, and public private partnerships. It operates through Construction, Services, and Corporate and Investments segments. The company undertakes various projects in the aviation, building, communications, correctional, defense, education, health, industrial, mineral processing, mining, power, rail, resources, resources infrastructure, roads, social infrastructure, transport, tunnelling, water, energy, and fibre sectors.

