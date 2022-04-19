Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have outperformed the industry in past year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Escalating expenses can also put strain on margin expansion.”

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $138.23. 4,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

