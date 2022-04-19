Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
CIDM opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Cinedigm (Get Rating)
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
