Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CIDM opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinedigm by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cinedigm by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 382,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 143,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cinedigm by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 460,239 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

