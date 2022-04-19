Citigroup Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $74.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $1,187,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $112,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.