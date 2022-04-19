Citigroup Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $74.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $1,187,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

