Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOXD traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 233,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Boxed has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

