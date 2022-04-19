Citigroup Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $623.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $675.00 to $623.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.84.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $497.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.