Citigroup Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $355.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $386.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.20 and a 200-day moving average of $310.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.