Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

