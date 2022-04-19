Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 387,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.