Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of CMTG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. 78,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,315. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

