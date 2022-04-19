Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Clarus stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Clarus by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,997,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

