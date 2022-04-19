Clarus Securities Weighs in on CEMATRIX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CEMATRIX in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

CVX stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. CEMATRIX has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

