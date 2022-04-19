Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 15,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.80. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

