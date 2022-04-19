ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 1.29. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get ClearOne alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the third quarter worth $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.