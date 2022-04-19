ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.