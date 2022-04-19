ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
