Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 457,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $447.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.92. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $126,794.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,122.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

