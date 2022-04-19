Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 109,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.24. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $44.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 4,589 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $126,794.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,122.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

