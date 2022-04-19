Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NET traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,961. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -133.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

