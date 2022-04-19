Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Short Interest Update

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,380,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 26,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 146,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 213.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 645,662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 173,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 263,392 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

