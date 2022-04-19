CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.