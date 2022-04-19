CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Shares of CCNE opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $423.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

