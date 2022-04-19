Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in March

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,983. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -2.61.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

