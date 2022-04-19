Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Craig L. Kauffman Buys 500 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 500 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $12,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $222.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.64. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

