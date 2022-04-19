Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 4,382 shares of company stock worth $95,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.