Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,270,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 13,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 112,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

