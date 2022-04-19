Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Coffee has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.28.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.
About Coffee (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
