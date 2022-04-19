Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Coffee has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

