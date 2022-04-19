Cogeco Communications Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.33.

CCA stock opened at C$113.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$104.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.50 and a 1 year high of C$123.07.

About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.