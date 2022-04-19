Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. Cognex has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

