CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,273. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

