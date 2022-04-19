Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 74,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

