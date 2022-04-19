Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 74,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $27.75.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
