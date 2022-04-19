Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.53 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

CL stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

