Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

