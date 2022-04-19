Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,198. The company has a market capitalization of $619.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.