Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.13.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.69.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $45,601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

