Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMCO opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

