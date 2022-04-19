Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in March

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,009,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 4,035,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,523.5 days.
OTCMKTS:COBJF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Comba Telecom Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile
