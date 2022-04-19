Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in March

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,009,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 4,035,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,523.5 days.

OTCMKTS:COBJF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Comba Telecom Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

