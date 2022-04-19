Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

