Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,062,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,743,000 after acquiring an additional 135,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 475,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

