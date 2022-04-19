Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €10.00 ($10.75) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.51) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.39) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.42 ($9.05).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €6.47 ($6.95). The company had a trading volume of 6,502,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.98. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.70 ($5.05) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.23).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.