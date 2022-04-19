CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 14,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

COMM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,587. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

