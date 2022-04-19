Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Community Financial stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $220.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

