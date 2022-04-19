Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFRUY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 313,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

