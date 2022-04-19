Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($160.22) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($187.10) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €164.11 ($176.46).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of EPA:ML traded up €0.50 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €119.20 ($128.17). 335,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($140.70). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €134.77.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.